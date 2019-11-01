Marion Russell Payne, 83, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late James Russell Sr. and Pearl Waters Russell and wife of the late Wilson Payne Sr.
Survivors include son, Wilson Payne Jr.; sister, Jeanette Horton of Raleigh, N.C.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31 at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Donald Tillman, with burial following.
The family received friend's graveside.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 2, 2019