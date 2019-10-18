PAGELAND – Marjorie "Margie" Horne Lowery, 91, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Frank Horne and Mary Etta Knight Horne.
Survivors include sons, Bill Snow of Jacksonville, Fla., and Donald Wallace of Indian Trail, N.C.; daughters, Jerri W. Bowers of Heath Springs and Shirley W. Brown of Conway; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1852 Peach Orchard Road, Jefferson.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct.19, at Calvary Baptist Church in Jefferson.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, C/O Margaret Simpson, 2567 Johnson Road, Jefferson, SC 29718 or National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells Street at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, MD 21230.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 19, 2019