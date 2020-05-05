LANCASTER – Mark E. Preuss, 54, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He was a son of the late John Robert Preuss, Sr. and Frances Arant Estridge.
Survivors include daughter, Mary Preuss of Kershaw; sister, Kay Rumsey of Lancaster; and a grandchild on the way.
Graveside services are 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church Cemetery, 133 Potter Road, Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jessie Adams and Brent Taylor.
The family received friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home, 318 E. Main Street, Chesterfield, and other times at the home of his daughter.
Memorials may be made via a GoFundMe account that is set-up on the Facebook page of Mary Frances Preuss.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 6, 2020