Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mark's life story with friends and family

Share Mark's life story with friends and family

LANCASTER – Mark Meadows, 60, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was married to Debra Starnes Meadows.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the graveside from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store