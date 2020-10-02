LANCASTER – Mark Meadows, 60, husband of Deborah Starnes Meadows, died Sept. 28, 2020.

The graveside funeral services were 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Lancaster Memorial Park by the Rev. Brad Threatt, pastor of White Springs Baptist Church.

The family received friends at the graveside from 1-2 p.m.

Mark was born in Beaufort County Sept. 17, 1960, a son of Mrs. Peggy Coleman Meadows and the late Donnell Meadows, and was married to Deborah Starnes Meadows.

Mark was a security guard at Giti Tire in Richburg, a member of White Springs Baptist Church, an avid Gamecocks fan and loved bowling.

Mark's family includes his mother, Peggy Coleman Meadows; his wife, Deborah Starnes Meadows; three daughters,

Allison Meadows Newton and husband, Brandon Newton, Stacey Meadows Chapman and husband, David Chapman, and Leah Meadows Williams and husband, Richard Williams; three sons, Kevin Meadows and wife, Kelli Meadows, Matthew Meadows and Adrian Caskey and wife, Angie Caskey; six grandchildren, Garrett Chapman, Jacob Walden, Briggsyn Meadows, Bayler Meadows, Taylor Cook and Baylee Caskey; and one sister, Charlotte Blackmon and husband, Scott Blackmon.

Mark was preceded in death by two brothers, Tim Meadows and Jeffery Meadows.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, (803) 285-8000, Lancaster, is taking care of Mark and his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store