Mark Meadows
1960 - 2020
LANCASTER – Mark Meadows, 60, husband of Deborah Starnes Meadows, died Sept. 28, 2020.
The graveside funeral services were 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Lancaster Memorial Park by the Rev. Brad Threatt, pastor of White Springs Baptist Church.
The family received friends at the graveside from 1-2 p.m.
Mark was born in Beaufort County Sept. 17, 1960, a son of Mrs. Peggy Coleman Meadows and the late Donnell Meadows, and was married to Deborah Starnes Meadows.
Mark was a security guard at Giti Tire in Richburg, a member of White Springs Baptist Church, an avid Gamecocks fan and loved bowling.
Mark's family includes his mother, Peggy Coleman Meadows; his wife, Deborah Starnes Meadows; three daughters,
Allison Meadows Newton and husband, Brandon Newton, Stacey Meadows Chapman and husband, David Chapman, and Leah Meadows Williams and husband, Richard Williams; three sons, Kevin Meadows and wife, Kelli Meadows, Matthew Meadows and Adrian Caskey and wife, Angie Caskey; six grandchildren, Garrett Chapman, Jacob Walden, Briggsyn Meadows, Bayler Meadows, Taylor Cook and Baylee Caskey; and one sister, Charlotte Blackmon and husband, Scott Blackmon.
Mark was preceded in death by two brothers, Tim Meadows and Jeffery Meadows.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, (803) 285-8000, Lancaster, is taking care of Mark and his family.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-285-8000
Memories & Condolences

27 entries
October 2, 2020
Remember 28 years ago we were such good friends. My husband and I use to come to see you. You loved to mix pinto beans with peanut butter. None of your food could touch each other. You were a good person and friend. So happy God gave you such a loving family. Rest In Peace....I know Angels carried you to your Heavenly HOME.
Chris, Karen Blake
Friend
October 2, 2020
May God surround each of you with His comforting love and peace. Praying for all of the family and friends.
Elaine Reese
Friend
October 2, 2020
Praying for y’all! Here if y’all need anything!!!
Daniel and Crystal Deese
Family
October 1, 2020
Representative and Mrs. Newton, my prayers are with you and your family. May God give you the grace to experience the grief you must be feeling and hold you gently in His arms to give you comfort. May the good memories give you moments of peace and solace. You are in our prayers. (Room 314 Blatt)
Connie Davis Rouse
October 1, 2020
Debbie we are so sorry to hear about Mark's passing. We will be praying for you and your family during this difficult time.
Love Tammy & Alan McAteer
Tammy McAteer
October 1, 2020
Many many prayers to all of you and your families.
Beverly Billings
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
My condolences go out to the Medows family during this difficult time! My heart truly breaks for hearing the passing of Mark. He was a great Man and always so helpful and positive. His smile will forever be missed by his Giti family! Rest easy Mark.
Anna Catoe
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Mark,
My friend, my coworker I am going to truly miss you! All of the laughter and fun times we had pulling tread at Giti Tire. I'm going to miss making you stop eating all of those banana Moon Pies before you had your lunch. Get your rest now, you are truly being missed!
Love, Tee
Tearra Gadson
Coworker
October 1, 2020
My condolences to the Meadows family, Mark was a very nice and humbling man he will be greatly miss by his Giti Family..
Latoya Stewart
Coworker
October 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mark. I have known him for a very long time and he was truly one good person. Prayers for the family
JW Stevens
September 30, 2020
Debbie and family,
James and I are so saddened to hear about Mark. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Barbara Mcmanus
Friend
September 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Mark was a wonderful person he never met a stranger. His smile was always contagious. We will miss him dearly.
Liz and Reggie Payne
Friend
September 30, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Susan Knight-Smith
Classmate
September 30, 2020
Debbie I am at a loss for words. Mark was a good man and will be greatly missed. I have a lot of memories of our family get togethers. Just know that you and the entire family are in our thoughts and prayers. If you need anything, please call. Love ya Lady.
Sue Bryson-Pigg
Friend
September 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Debbie, Mark was as a special husband an father. Please know that you are in my prayers today and in the days ahead. God has you and the family in the palm of His hand. Love you and your family.
Saundra Reynolds
Family
September 30, 2020
Mrs. Meadows, I am so sorry to hear this. You and your family are in my prayers.
LeAnne White
Coworker
September 30, 2020
Debbie so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you all. ❤
Crystal Carnes
Friend
September 30, 2020
Debbie, So sorry to hear about Mark. You and the family are in my thoughts & prayers. Love you
TC Catoe
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jennifer Garris-Hinson
Friend
September 29, 2020
So Sorry & Shocked To Hear Debbie !! ! Prayers for You & Family !!!
Donnie Starnes
September 29, 2020
Debra, Faye, Charlotte and the rest of Mark’s family, I am so sorry to hear about Mark’s passing. I am praying for all of you.
Cheryl Coleman Snipes
Family
September 29, 2020
DEBBIE MARK WAS A WONDERFUL MAN & COULD PLAY THE KEYBOARD LIKE NOBODY ELSE I ALWAYS LOVED TO HEAR HIM PLAY I PRAY THAT GOD WILL WATCH OVER YOU * THE FAMILY LOVE YOU ALL. SIS, DONNIE , DANNY , DEREK STARNES.
SIS STARNES
September 29, 2020
Deborah I am so sorry to hear about Mark. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tess Sims
Friend
September 29, 2020
So sorry prayers for family ❤
Phyllis Blakley
September 29, 2020
Debra, we pray for your peace and comfort during this difficult time. God Bless.
Devan & Renee Hoke
Friend
September 29, 2020
Debra and Family
I pray that God give you all peace and comfort during this time of sorrow from this day forward and In the days to come
Anthony Woods
Friend
September 29, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers for this family❤❤
