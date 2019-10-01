CHARLOTTE – Mark Mungo, 78, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

He was a son of the late Robert "Bob" Mungo and the late Ethel Newman and the husband of Carrie Tillman Mungo.

Survivors include sons, William White of Richmond, Va., Darnell White of New York, N.Y., Mark Mungo II of Surprise, Ariz., and Ray Mungo of Clinton, N.Y.; daughters, Faith White of Fayetteville, N.Y., Liz Mungo of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Anette Mungo of Charleston; and sisters, Elizabeth Mungo Smith, Carletta M. Foster and Euthemia Mungo, all of Charlotte.

Visitation is 7-8 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Waldo Robinson and Rev. Laura Wilson.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Faith CME Church in Charlotte, officiated by the Rev. Laura Wilson, with entombment in York Memorial Cemetery, Charlotte.

Viewing is Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.