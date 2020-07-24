1/
Mark Thomas Dover Sr.
1966 - 2020
HAMPTON, Ga. – Mark Thomas Dover Sr., 54, of Hampton, Ga., passed away July 22, 2020.
He was born in Lancaster on March 12, 1966, to the late Fred Thomas and Myra Ann Dover.
Mark was the produce manager at Publix Super Market at the Eagles Landing location. He was a loving husband and father who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Tina Vaughn Aligheri Dover; sons, Mark Thomas Dover Jr. and Tavis Matthew Dover; brother, Christopher Blake (Heidi) Dover; brother-in-law, Tim (Maria) Aligheir; and also a number of nieces and nephews.
Mark is preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Dover, and his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today, July 25, at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville, Ga., with Pastor Craig McAdams officiating.
The family received friends Friday, July 24, at Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville.
The family lovingly requests donations to Raceway Ministries, Hampton First Baptist Church, www.hamptonfbc.org.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
770-461-7641
