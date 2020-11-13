ROCK HILL – Mark Vance Berger, 51, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1969, in Tioga, N.D., a son of Vincent Berger and Marzetta Sandberg Stogner.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Mark. He dearly loved his family and spending time with his children. Mark was an outdoorsman and enjoyed kayaking with his children, hunting, snowboarding and going to the mountains. His loving heart left a beacon of light for all.
Mark is survived by a son, Devan Berger; a daughter, Jensen Berger; his mother, Marzetta Stogner (Donald); his father, Vincent Berger (Dalene); two sisters, Lorie Sellers (Steve) and Krista Nord (Tyler); a stepsister, Ashley Marvil; three nephews, Joshua Vincent, Noah Vincent and Jace Nord; two nieces, Brianna Vincent and Harlyn Nord; and a large extended family.
Mark was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Brian Vincent.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Burgess Funeral Home.
The celebration of life service for Mark will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Bobby Massey.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one's choice
.
