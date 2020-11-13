1/1
Mark Vance Berger
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCK HILL – Mark Vance Berger, 51, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1969, in Tioga, N.D., a son of Vincent Berger and Marzetta Sandberg Stogner.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Mark. He dearly loved his family and spending time with his children. Mark was an outdoorsman and enjoyed kayaking with his children, hunting, snowboarding and going to the mountains. His loving heart left a beacon of light for all.
Mark is survived by a son, Devan Berger; a daughter, Jensen Berger; his mother, Marzetta Stogner (Donald); his father, Vincent Berger (Dalene); two sisters, Lorie Sellers (Steve) and Krista Nord (Tyler); a stepsister, Ashley Marvil; three nephews, Joshua Vincent, Noah Vincent and Jace Nord; two nieces, Brianna Vincent and Harlyn Nord; and a large extended family.
Mark was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Brian Vincent.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Burgess Funeral Home.
The celebration of life service for Mark will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Bobby Massey.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one's choice.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Mark Berger.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved