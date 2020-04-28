LANCASTER – Markevious Anton Haggins, 19, died Friday, April 24, 2020.
He was a son of Cliford Patrick and Marilyn Haggins, and reared by Richard Hilton and Stephanie Haggins.
Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; brother, Marcus Katalenas of East Brunswick, N.J.; sisters, Tiandra Massey and Mariah Patrick, both of Lancaster; special companion, Shaniyah Kirk of Lancaster; and godparents, James Massey and Angela Massey.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
