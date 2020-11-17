1/
Marko Javaris Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Marko Javaris Thompson, 37, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
He was a son of Leon Thompson and the late Gloria Gordon Thompson.
Survivors include sons, Gabriel Thompson and Adrian Thompson, both of Charleston; daughter, Kahleece Thompson of Lancaster; brothers, Donnell Thompson of Monroe and Jay Thompson of Clarksville, Tenn.; and sisters, Tomika Madison of Rock Hill, Yashimi Shinea Thompson of Yorktown, Va., Wenona Ealy of Clarksville and Shawn Waters of Rock Hill.
Services can be viewed on Crawford Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial is at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Richburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved