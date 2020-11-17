LANCASTER – Marko Javaris Thompson, 37, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

He was a son of Leon Thompson and the late Gloria Gordon Thompson.

Survivors include sons, Gabriel Thompson and Adrian Thompson, both of Charleston; daughter, Kahleece Thompson of Lancaster; brothers, Donnell Thompson of Monroe and Jay Thompson of Clarksville, Tenn.; and sisters, Tomika Madison of Rock Hill, Yashimi Shinea Thompson of Yorktown, Va., Wenona Ealy of Clarksville and Shawn Waters of Rock Hill.

Services can be viewed on Crawford Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial is at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Richburg.

