LANCASTER – Marlene Fowler Stacks, 71, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
She was the late Marvin Gill Fowler and Majalene Starnes Fowler Hinson. She was married to the late James Mitchell "Mickey" Stacks.
Survivors include sons, Monty Huey Stacks and Shawn Mitchell Stacks; sisters, JoAnne Smith, Judy Hinson and Cathy Broadwell; and five grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Second Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon and the Rev. Larry Helm, with interment at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 4, 2020