LANCASTER – Marolyn Denise Kirkland, 55, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Nola Kirkland.
Survivors include a daughter, Ranika Kirkland of Lancaster; sons, Rashad Kirkland of Fayetteville, N.C., and Antione Kirkland of Rock Hill; sisters, Cynthia Kirkland, Melissa Kirkland and Novella Kirkland, all of Lancaster, and Sylvia Kirkland of Charlotte; brothers, Robert Kirkland, Michael Kirkland and Mitchell Kirkland, all of Lancaster, and Marvin Kirkland, Christopher Kirkland and Eric Kirkland, all of Rock Hill.
Services are Sunday, Jan. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 4, 2020