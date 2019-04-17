LANCASTER – Mrs. Martha Carnes McCain, 91, died Monday, April 15, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late William Tounsley Carnes and Hattie Shute Carnes, and wife of the late Earl Stacy McCain.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy McCain Fickling; sons, David Wilson McCain, Stacy Dean McCain and Richard Scott McCain; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Unity ARP Church, officiated by the Rev. Charles Hammond, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 901 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302; or , 222 S. Church St., Suite 336M, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 17, 2019