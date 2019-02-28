Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She was born April 9, 1944, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Carlton O. Dougherty and Martha Wolfe O'Cain Dougherty.

Mrs. McDow retired after 30 years from Springs Industries. She loved to cook and made wonderful pound cakes. Mrs. McDow loved her family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandson. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Unity ARP Church.

Mrs. McDow is survived by a son, George Lamar McDow Jr. and his wife, Anita; a daughter, Debra "Debbie" Plyler and her husband, Dale; three granddaughters, Alison P. Hinson and her husband, Michael, Anslee McDow and Maggie McDow; and a great-grandson, Jackson Hinson.

Mrs. McDow was preceded in death by her husband, George L. McDow Sr.; and her parents.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. McDow will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Unity Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Charles Hammond. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-3 p.m. at Unity ARP Church and suggest memorial contributions be made to Unity ARP Church, 3495 Unity Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

