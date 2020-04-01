Martha Lou Hammond, 77, died Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Willie and Minnie Truesdale Hammond.
Survivors include brothers, Woodrow Hammond of Rochester, N.Y., and Willie Hammond and Billie Hammond, both of Lancaster; and sisters, Betty Hinson, Janie Hammond and Janice Shannon, all of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at McMullen Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020