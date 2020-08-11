VAN WYCK – Martha Loyrece Kendrick Elmore, 79, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Atrium Pineville ER.
She was born June 13, 1941, in Homer, La., a daughter of the late Loy Kendrick and Martha Christie Kendrick, and was the wife of the late Troy C. Elmore.
Mrs. Elmore was a master quilter and was founding member of the Magic Needle Quilt Guild. She was an amazing seamstress who enjoyed sewing clothes for anyone who asked. Mrs. Elmore also enjoyed crafts and gospel singing. She was a member of the Van Wyck Women's Club and Van Wyck Community Development Club, and was a former member of the Van Wyck Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Volunteering at Andrew Jackson State Park was a passion of hers and she was named volunteer of the year at one time. Mrs. Elmore was a member of the Church of Christ in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Elmore is survived by her son, Kevin Elmore (Susan) of Rock Hill; her daughter, Kelly Bishop of Van Wyck; six grandchildren, Hannah Bishop, Joshua Bishop, Aaron Elmore (Katherine), David Elmore (Cris), Mary Elmore and Ricky Elmore; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward "Butch" Kendrick (Sharon) of Louisiana; and a very special niece, Christie LaFitte (Gary) of Louisiana.
Mrs. Elmore was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Troy C. Elmore; her parents; and her sister, Doris Gathright.
The celebration of life memorial service for Mrs. Elmore will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Church of Christ, Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, officiated by Minister David Pharr.
The family suggest memorial contributions may be made to Van Wyck Fire Department, 4455 Old Hickory Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
