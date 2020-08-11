1/1
Martha Loyrece (Kendrick) Elmore
1941 - 2020
VAN WYCK – Martha Loyrece Kendrick Elmore, 79, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Atrium Pineville ER.
She was born June 13, 1941, in Homer, La., a daughter of the late Loy Kendrick and Martha Christie Kendrick, and was the wife of the late Troy C. Elmore.
Mrs. Elmore was a master quilter and was founding member of the Magic Needle Quilt Guild. She was an amazing seamstress who enjoyed sewing clothes for anyone who asked. Mrs. Elmore also enjoyed crafts and gospel singing. She was a member of the Van Wyck Women's Club and Van Wyck Community Development Club, and was a former member of the Van Wyck Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Volunteering at Andrew Jackson State Park was a passion of hers and she was named volunteer of the year at one time. Mrs. Elmore was a member of the Church of Christ in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Elmore is survived by her son, Kevin Elmore (Susan) of Rock Hill; her daughter, Kelly Bishop of Van Wyck; six grandchildren, Hannah Bishop, Joshua Bishop, Aaron Elmore (Katherine), David Elmore (Cris), Mary Elmore and Ricky Elmore; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward "Butch" Kendrick (Sharon) of Louisiana; and a very special niece, Christie LaFitte (Gary) of Louisiana.
Mrs. Elmore was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Troy C. Elmore; her parents; and her sister, Doris Gathright.
The celebration of life memorial service for Mrs. Elmore will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Church of Christ, Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, officiated by Minister David Pharr.
The family suggest memorial contributions may be made to Van Wyck Fire Department, 4455 Old Hickory Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mrs. Loyrece Elmore.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
