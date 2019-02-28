Ms. Martha Oletha McCain, 69, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Waddell and Esther Phillips McCain.
Survivors include son, Lindler McCain of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter, Shemicka Jones of Kershaw; sisters, Bettye Sue Lawson of Bronx, N.Y., and Gwendolyn Harris and Debra Ann McCain, both of Kershaw; and four grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Grove, with burial in Highland Heights Cemetery.
Viewing is 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC 29058
(803) 273-8811
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019