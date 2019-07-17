HEATH SPRINGS – Martha Workman Shehane, 68, died Monday, July 15, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Clarence Workman and Joyce Workman.
Survivors include daughter, Tammy Reese of Kershaw; sons, Scott Shehane and Jason Shehane, both of Heath Springs; sister, Sylvia Wright of Texas; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the sanctuary at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Buddy Thomas.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church sanctuary and other times at the home of her grandson Tyler, 1238 East Doc Garris Road, Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 4375 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Heath Springs.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 17, 2019