LANCASTER – Mrs. Martha Walker Black, 69, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Richard Johnson and Janey Mae Walker and was married to the late William Black.
Survivors include sons, William Black Jr. and Greg Black, both of Cleveland, Ohio, and James Black "JB" of Lancaster; daughters, Linda Cunningham of Chester and Gloria Witherspoon of Lancaster; six grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, in the Lancaster Funeral Home chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, March 1, one hour prior to the service, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019