Martha Whitehead Roberts
1928 - 2020
LANCASTER – Martha Whitehead Roberts, 91, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Raleigh, N.C., the daughter of the late Clifford Whitehead and Mildred Whitehead. She was the wife of the late David Thurlow Roberts Jr.
Mrs. Roberts loved her family, her church, word search puzzles and playing rummy with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. Mrs. Roberts was a member of White Springs Baptist Church.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by a son, Christopher Roberts; two sons-in-law, the Rev. Charles McAteer and Keith Rich; 14 grandchildren, Charlene (Julio) Sanchez, Dennis McAteer, Cathy (Dean) Gardner, Charlotte (Dean) Burnett, Jessica Pardue, Lee Lucas, Dustin Lucas, Sheyan Rich, Mae, Addison, Nickalos, Olivia, Martin and Alexia; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, David Alan Roberts; and three daughters, Pat McAteer, Susan Rich and Carolyn Bobbie Roberts.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Roberts will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Bethel Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Tillman.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to White Springs Baptist Church, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Roberts.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
