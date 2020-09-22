1/
Martimothy Partray McIlwain
LANCASTER – Martimothy Partray McIlwain, 33, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
He was a son of Robert Parnell Waters and the Late Theresa Rushing.
Survivors include daughters, Amazin McIlwain and Mahkynzye Miller, both of Lancaster; sons, Asire McIlwain, Simir McIlwain, Prodigy McIlwain, Juelz McIlwain and Jamari McIlwain, all of Lancaster; brothers, Antonio McIlwain and Lenard Jackson, both of Lancaster; sisters, TaCola Jackson, Tiffany Waters and Desirea Waters, all of Lancaster; and life companion, Antiquisha Ivey of Lancaster.
Graveside services were noon Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by Minister Michael Truesdale and the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
