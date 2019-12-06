LANCASTER – Marvin Anderson, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
He was born July 31, 1927, in Guilford County, N.C., a son of the late Noah Edgar Anderson and Texie Jane Hubbard Anderson and the husband of Ruth Crook Anderson.
Mr. Anderson retired from the U.S. Marine Corp. as a staff sergeant after 20 years of service. He fought in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Following his retirement, he was also employed with the State of Virginia and later with Sallie Mac Farms in Monroe, N.C. He attended Springhill Baptist Church.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Crook Anderson; son, Eddie Lee Anderson of Walhalla; brother, Sample S. Anderson of Stokesdale, N.C.; and granddaughter, Erica Renee Anderson. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Anderson.
The celebration of life graveside funeral service for Mr. Anderson was 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with full military honors at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Shawn Macy.
The family received friends from 2-2:45 p.m. Friday at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest memorials contributions be made to Springhill Baptist Church, 2245 Old Camden Monroe Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 7, 2019