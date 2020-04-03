Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Wayne Kersey. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born June 28, 1947, in Rock Hill, a son of the late Marvin Wilson Kersey and Gladys Wright Kersey, and was the husband of Faye Johnson Kersey. Wayne was the owner and operator of Kersey's Garage (established 1969). He served one term on Lancaster County Council and was passionate about volunteering, serving on many boards and committees, including the S.C. Silver Haired Legislature, Lancaster County Community Relations Commission, Lancaster County Airport Advisory Committee, the Lancaster Fatherhood Project, and the iLEAD mentoring program at several local elementary schools. Wayne enjoyed dirt track racing and grilling his special hickory-smoked chicken that was often donated to local fundraising efforts. Wayne was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and led the Royal Ambassadors (RA) youth group for many years.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Faye Kersey; a son, Clayton Wayne Kersey (Hollon) of Charleston; a daughter, Laura Kersey Beckham (Timmy) of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Madeline Kersey, Julianna Kersey, Lowdan Kersey, Holden Kersey, Courtney Beckham and Meghan Beckham; a daughter-in-law, Erin Rushing Kersey; and a brother, Roger David Kersey.

Wayne was preceded in death by a son, Michael "Mike" Wayne Kersey; his parents; a brother, Linson "Troy" Kersey; and a special mother-in-law, Annie Johnson.

The celebration of life service for Wayne will be private due to government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Wayne to the Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund.

