Mary Alice Coleman Clark, 84, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Ike Coleman and the late Nannie Curry Coleman.
Survivors include three sons, Victor Lee, Edward Douglas Lee and James Israel; one daughter, Samantha Clark; one brother, Claude Caldwell Coleman; and nine grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Willie J. Duncan, with burial in the church cemetery.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 6, 2019