HEATH SPRINGS – Mary Alice Williams Sullivan Cooper, 85, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Isaac Furman Williams and Anna Bell Faulkenberry Williams and was married to the late Donald Sullivan.
Survivors include son, Charles W. Sullivan of Heath Springs; stepdaughters, Lynn Cooper Lashley of Sumter and Donna Cooper Langley of Camden; eight grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the Family Life Center of Pineview Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Hank Fanning and David Robinson, with burial in the Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the church family life center and other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Pineview Baptist Church, Sanctuary Fund, 224 Youngs Bend Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 12, 2019