HEATH SPRINGS – Mary Alice Williams Sullivan Cooper, 85, of Heath Springs died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Isaac Furman Williams and Anna Bell Faulkenberry Williams. She was married to the late Wayne C. Cooper.

Survivors include son, Charles W. Sullivan of Heath Springs; stepdaughters, Lynn Cooper Lashley of Sumter and Donna Cooper Langley of Camden; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services were 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the Family Life Center of Pineview Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Hank Fanning and David Robinson, with burial at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the Family Life Center and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Pineview Baptist Church, Sanctuary Fund, 224 Youngs Bend Road, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.

Baker Funeral Home was in charge.