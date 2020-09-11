LANCASTER – Mary Ann Ingram, 65, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Frank Peay and the late Ida Mae Clyburn.
Survivors include a son, Tyrone Ingram Jr. of Lancaster; daughters, Marilyn Wade, Tina Ingram and Christa Ingram, all of Lancaster; sisters, Barbara Stradford, Shirley Green, Annie Lee Hayden, all of Lancaster, and Louise Sanders of Columbia; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.