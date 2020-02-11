Mary "Sug" Drakeford Brevard, 90, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late George, Sr. and Matilda Cauthen Drakeford. She was married to the late Wycliff Brevard.
Survivors include son, William Brevard of the home; daughters, Betty Reid of Lancaster and Linda Brevard-Parker of Mableton, Ga.; brother, Robert Drakeford of Heath Springs; sisters; Helen Guy of Philadelphia, Rachel Meeks of Blythewood and Jean C. Brayboy of Kingstree; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Bright Light Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. William S. Coleman, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Stewart Funeral Home. The family received friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 12, 2020