LANCASTER – Mary Brown Hinson, 89, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Dewey Otis Ballard and Juanita Stogner Ballard. She was married to the late Louie Von Hinson Sr.
Survivors include sons, Louie Von Hinson Jr., Finley Stephen Hinson and and Timothy Dean Hinson; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon and the Revs. Larry Helm and Bill Parker, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the various ministries at Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Canaan Land Ministries, 4964 Taxahaw Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 31, 2019