Mary C. Baker
HEATH SPRINGS – Mary Catherine Cauthen Baker, 96, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late James Earl Cauthen and Thelma Jane Watson Cauthen. She was married to the late Oran Baker.
Survivors include sons, Roddy Baker and Mark Baker, both of Heath Springs; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services are 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Buddy Thomas, with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Baker Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
