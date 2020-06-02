LANCASTER – Mary Elizabeth Lucas Craig, 74, of Lancaster, widow of George A. Craig, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster.
She was born June 19, 1945, in Kershaw, a daughter of the late Perry Lucas and Ethel Phillips Lucas. Mrs. Craig enjoyed gardening and caring for her loving canine companion, Lee Loo.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Craig will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the graveside at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Donald W. Tillman and Art Craig officiating.
Mrs. Craig is survived by two sons, Art Craig and his wife, Tammy, of Moncks Corner and Phillip Craig and his wife, Vickie, of Lancaster; a sister, Marcine Knight of Flat Creek; and six grandchildren, Phillip Craig Jr. and his fiancee, Kylie, Cody Craig and his fiancee, Samantha, Brandon Craig and his wife, Holly, Dylan Craig, Wyatt Craig and Andrew Craig.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Coker.
The family will receive friends from 3:30-4 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Craig.
She was born June 19, 1945, in Kershaw, a daughter of the late Perry Lucas and Ethel Phillips Lucas. Mrs. Craig enjoyed gardening and caring for her loving canine companion, Lee Loo.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Craig will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the graveside at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Donald W. Tillman and Art Craig officiating.
Mrs. Craig is survived by two sons, Art Craig and his wife, Tammy, of Moncks Corner and Phillip Craig and his wife, Vickie, of Lancaster; a sister, Marcine Knight of Flat Creek; and six grandchildren, Phillip Craig Jr. and his fiancee, Kylie, Cody Craig and his fiancee, Samantha, Brandon Craig and his wife, Holly, Dylan Craig, Wyatt Craig and Andrew Craig.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Coker.
The family will receive friends from 3:30-4 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Craig.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.