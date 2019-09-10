Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances (Willis) Helms. View Sign Service Information Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home, LLC PO Box 2634 Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-285-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mary Frances Willis Helms, 89, of Lancaster passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 25, 1930, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late John I. Willis and Minnie Taylor Willis.

Mary was a member of Covenant Baptist church. She was retired from Grace Bleachery where she worked in personnel for over 40 years.

She was the widow of William Charles Helms. She is survived by son, Charles F. Helms and his wife, Linda Kerr Helms; grandson, Patrick Helms and his fiancé, Kris Sarabi, and daughter, Lilith; granddaughter, Megan Helms Benton and her husband, Mason Benton; two great-grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Benton and Chase Matthew Benton; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Arnold Willis and Dr. John B. Willis; and sister Caroline Moorefield.

A services to celebrate the life of Mary will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12-12:45 p.m. at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 165 Craig Manor Rd., Lancaster, SC 29720.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mary Helms. LANCASTER – Mary Frances Willis Helms, 89, of Lancaster passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.She was born July 25, 1930, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late John I. Willis and Minnie Taylor Willis.Mary was a member of Covenant Baptist church. She was retired from Grace Bleachery where she worked in personnel for over 40 years.She was the widow of William Charles Helms. She is survived by son, Charles F. Helms and his wife, Linda Kerr Helms; grandson, Patrick Helms and his fiancé, Kris Sarabi, and daughter, Lilith; granddaughter, Megan Helms Benton and her husband, Mason Benton; two great-grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Benton and Chase Matthew Benton; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Arnold Willis and Dr. John B. Willis; and sister Caroline Moorefield.A services to celebrate the life of Mary will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 12-12:45 p.m. at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive Lancaster.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 165 Craig Manor Rd., Lancaster, SC 29720.Jerry Hartley Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mary Helms. Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close