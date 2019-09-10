LANCASTER – Mary Frances Willis Helms, 89, of Lancaster passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 25, 1930, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late John I. Willis and Minnie Taylor Willis.
Mary was a member of Covenant Baptist church. She was retired from Grace Bleachery where she worked in personnel for over 40 years.
She was the widow of William Charles Helms. She is survived by son, Charles F. Helms and his wife, Linda Kerr Helms; grandson, Patrick Helms and his fiancé, Kris Sarabi, and daughter, Lilith; granddaughter, Megan Helms Benton and her husband, Mason Benton; two great-grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Benton and Chase Matthew Benton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Arnold Willis and Dr. John B. Willis; and sister Caroline Moorefield.
A services to celebrate the life of Mary will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12-12:45 p.m. at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 165 Craig Manor Rd., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mary Helms.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 11, 2019