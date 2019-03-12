Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Francis "Frankie" Newman. View Sign

LEXINGTON – Mary Frances "Frankie" Newman, 90, was born Dec. 8, 1928, to Estelle Bailey and Manley Heath Ellis. Raised on the farm, she loved so much in Heath Springs.

She passed away March 9, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Cayce United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends before the service from 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 15, in the fellowship hall of Cayce United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Salem Cemetery, 4816 Kershaw Camden Highway, Heath Springs.

Frankie was a graduate of Columbia College with a bachelors degree in education and received her Master's in Education from USC.

She began her teaching career at Brookland Cayce High School, also coaching girls' basketball. She met and later married the boys Brookland Cayce basketball coach Tom Newman. This began a 62-year career with the Lexington School District 2 as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, assistant principal, assistant superintendent and substitute teacher.

Frankie was an active member of Cayce United Methodist Church, including president of the UMW, member of the administrative board, missions work area, worship and bereavement committees, Sunday school teacher, certified lay speaker and numerous other committees.

Honors include receiving the S.C. Order of the Palmetto in 2009, the state's highest civilian award, serving on the Will Lou Gray Board of Trustees, being a Cayce Woman's Club 50-year pin recipient, receiving the Columbia College Outstanding Education Award, as well as being inducted into both the Brookland Cayce Athletic and Academic halls of fame.

Surviving are her sons, Heath (Lee) Newman, Scott (Evelyn) Newman and Tee (Marci) Newman: grandsons, Hamp (Jaime) Newman, Christopher (Anne) Newman, Ian Spradley, Scottie Newman and Hampton Newman; and great-grandchildren, Grayson, Sam, Ashlyn and Chase.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas H. Newman Jr.; and her brother, William H. Ellis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia College, the Brookland Cayce High School Foundation and Cayce United Methodist Church.

Relatives recalled her saying: "I am so grateful for the wonderful life I've lived."

