LANCASTER – Mary Hall, 98, of Lancaster, widow of Walter Frank Hall, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Rosia Andrew Linton and Harriette Tucker Linton.
A memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Glen Ribelin.
Survivors include daughter, Elaine Rock of Lancaster; sister, Ethyl Lyn Bradley of Camden; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4146 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 25, 2020