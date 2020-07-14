1/1
Mary Harriett (Plyler) Gamble
HAW RIVER, N.C. – Mary Harriett Plyler Gamble of Haw River, N.C., passed away peacefully at her home on July 11, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband and children. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. She was born in Lancaster, where she spent her childhood and adolescence. She went on to Columbia College, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in secondary education. For the last 32 years, she has lived in Haw River with her husband of nearly 50 years. She taught at Alamance Community College and with the Alamance Burlington School System for over 20 years before finally retiring in December 2019. She gave of herself in everything and will be truly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Gamble; her three children, Ansel Gamble of Mebane, N.C., Ginny Hall (Chris) of Raleigh, N.C., and Thomas Gamble (Sharyn) of Burlington, N.C. She had 10 grandchildren who were the light of her life. She is also survived by her brother, Randy Plyler of Columbia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Randolph and Virginia Plyler of Lancaster.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, in the churchyard of Hawfields Presbyterian Church, with Pastor David Ealy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at McClure Funeral Service in Mebane, and other times at the residence of the family.
If the weather is not permitting, the funeral service will be moved to the Chapel of McClure Funeral Service in Mebane at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The family asks that charitable donations please be made to the Alamance Community College Foundation for the Literacy Department and students or to any other humanitarian charitable organization in Mary's name. Online condolences may be made at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
