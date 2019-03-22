HEATH SPRINGS – Mary Helen McManus Phillips, 85, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Effel Jack "E.J." and Hessie Baker McManus. She was married to the late William Ernest "Billy" Phillips.
Survivors include sons, Dennis L. Phillips and William Kent Phillips; sister, Dori M. Kullborn; brothers, Olin, James, Henry, Carl Lee, and Ralph McManus; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Pleasant Plain Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Todd Montgomery and Daryl Hinson.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 3777 Pleasant Plains Road, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.
The family will greet friends following the service in the cemetery.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 22, 2019