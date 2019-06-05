LANCASTER – Mary Hunter Patterson, 77, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Sam and Lois Isiah Hunter.
Survivors include her son, Edward Patterson of Lancaster; daughters, Angela Patterson, Tracey Patterson and Vanessa Winfield, all of Lancaster; brother, Louis Jones of Washington, D.C.; sister, Emma J. Robinson of Lancaster; and eight grandchildren.
Services were 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Bright Light Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. William Coleman, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 5, 2019