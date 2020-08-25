LANCASTER – Mary Juanita Mielke, 93, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
She was born Aug. 31, 1926, in Chesterfield, a daughter of the late John B. and Minnie Skipper White. Known as "Nita" to her family and friends, she was a graduate of Chesterfield High School, where she was a member of the Beta Club. She was married to the late Arnold O. Mielke originally from Sleepy Eye, Minn., for 60 years until his death in 2006.
Mrs. Mielke is survived by a daughter, Janice Adams and her husband, John, of Bossier City, La.; three sons, Robert A. Mielke and his wife, Nancy, of Lancaster, John Mielke and his wife, Karen, of Cleveland, Tenn., and Steven O. Mielke and his wife, Nina, of Great Falls; six grandchildren, Andrew Mielke, Kristine Mielke, Thomas Mielke, Alison Laroche, Laura Koeck and Scot Adams; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Mielke; and brothers, Orrin G. White, John B. White Jr. and Frank E. White.
Due to the current health-care crisis, a private graveside service for the family will be held at Lancaster Memorial Park, conducted by the Rev. Marty Simmons, pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church, where Mrs. Mielke was a member for 65 years.
Mrs. Mielke loved to go on trips with her Sunday school class. Most of all, she loved her family. She was a dedicated mother and wife. She will be dearly missed by her family.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for her caregivers at Morningside and White Oak Manor. She also received compassionate care on the fifth and sixth floor of MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 1026 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720; or to a charity of one's choice
.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Mielke.