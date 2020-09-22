1/
Mary Kathleen (C.) Cooper
1923 - 2020
LANCASTER – Mary Kathleen C. Cooper, 97, of Lancaster, widow of James Theodore Cooper, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
She was born April 25, 1923, in Suttons, S.C., a daughter of the late William Benjamin Cooper and Mary Olivia Wilson Cooper.
Mrs. Cooper was a member of Lynwood United Methodist Church and had been a nurse for 38 years. She was a member of the Home Guard during World War II. Mrs. Cooper was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, DAV, Stafford Graham American Legion Post 31 and the Society of Third Infantry Division. She was a member of the American EX POW Association.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Cooper will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Betty Kay Hudson officiating.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by two sons, Russell T. Cooper and his wife, Ann, of Rock Hill and Richard A. Cooper and his wife, Carol, of Mt. Holly, N.C.; two daughters, Rebecca C. Riley of Mt. Holly and Cheryl C. "Sherry" Hinson and her husband, Robin, of Kershaw; a brother, R.P. Cooper of Lancaster; two sisters, Mary Sue Byrdic and Wilhelmina Cooper, both of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Nichole Marie Hunt and her husband, Eric, James Robert Cooper and his wife, Amanda, Michael Patrick Cooper, Olivia Christine Hinson and her fiancé, Mike Howard, and April Melissa Friend and her husband, Scott; and eight great-grandchildren, Amber Grace Cooper, Meagan Ann Cooper, Declan James Herendeen, Savannah Hunt, Conlan Herendeen, Emery Hunt, Tressie Mae Howard and Robin Marie Howard.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Russell G. Cooper.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lynwood United Methodist Church, 1753 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Cooper.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
