LANCASTER – Mary Kathryn Montgomery, 99, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She was born in Denver, Colo., and is the widow of Huey A. Montgomery Jr.
She and her husband, "H.A.," owned and operated Barr Street Grocery Store until 1971. Mrs. Montgomery then worked at Springs Memorial Hospital, where she was employed as a Unit Secretary for 15 years. She retired in 1985.
After her retirement, she was an active member of the hospital auxiliary and served as desk chairman for two years and treasurer for four years. Mrs. Montgomery is recorded as having over 10,000 volunteer hours at Springs Memorial Hospital.
She was active in Hospice and Hope of Lancaster, The Red Cross and Lancaster Council of Arts. LCCA chose her as the Outstanding Volunteer of 1990 by the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.
A member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, she was active in different capacities of the Ladies Guild, and she was the oldest active member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Mrs. Montgomery is survived by a son, Joseph Montgomery and wife, Ann; a daughter, Mary Ann Catledge; three grandchildren, Michael Montgomery and wife, Jennifer, Jennifer Thompson and husband, Nick, and Scott Catledge; nine great-grandchildren, Mitchell Montgomery and fiancé, Brittany Jordan, Richard Montgomery, Ava and Lawson Hudspeth, Elizabeth and Jon Michael Montgomery and Jagen Montgomery, and Bentley and Braxton Catledge.
She is preceded in death by her son, H.A. Montgomery III; and her grandson, Joseph Bell "Joby" Montgomery.
A mass of Christian burial was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at St. Catherine Catholic Church, 720 W. Meeting St, Lancaster. Interment was held at Westside Cemetery. A rosary was held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 25, at A Simple Service Burial and Cremation, 201 N. Catawba St. The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. after the rosary.
Due to ongoing public concerns, the funeral home asks that those attending the service and visitation use all judgment and follow all recommendations of the governor and CDC during this time.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 311 N. Main St. B, Lancaster, SC 29720; and St. Catherine Catholic Church, 720 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC. 29720.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the Montgomery family.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 27, 2020