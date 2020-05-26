Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathryn Montgomery. View Sign Service Information A Simple Service Burial and Cremation Lancaster 201 North Catawba Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-283-3344 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mary Kathryn Montgomery, 99, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and is the widow of Huey A. Montgomery Jr.

She and her husband, "H.A.," owned and operated Barr Street Grocery Store until 1971. Mrs. Montgomery then worked at Springs Memorial Hospital, where she was employed as a Unit Secretary for 15 years. She retired in 1985.

After her retirement, she was an active member of the hospital auxiliary and served as desk chairman for two years and treasurer for four years. Mrs. Montgomery is recorded as having over 10,000 volunteer hours at Springs Memorial Hospital.

She was active in Hospice and Hope of Lancaster, The Red Cross and Lancaster Council of Arts. LCCA chose her as the Outstanding Volunteer of 1990 by the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.

A member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, she was active in different capacities of the Ladies Guild, and she was the oldest active member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

Mrs. Montgomery is survived by a son, Joseph Montgomery and wife, Ann; a daughter, Mary Ann Catledge; three grandchildren, Michael Montgomery and wife, Jennifer, Jennifer Thompson and husband, Nick, and Scott Catledge; nine great-grandchildren, Mitchell Montgomery and fiancé, Brittany Jordan, Richard Montgomery, Ava and Lawson Hudspeth, Elizabeth and Jon Michael Montgomery and Jagen Montgomery, and Bentley and Braxton Catledge.

She is preceded in death by her son, H.A. Montgomery III; and her grandson, Joseph Bell "Joby" Montgomery.

A mass of Christian burial was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at St. Catherine Catholic Church, 720 W. Meeting St, Lancaster. Interment was held at Westside Cemetery. A rosary was held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 25, at A Simple Service Burial and Cremation, 201 N. Catawba St. The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. after the rosary.

Due to ongoing public concerns, the funeral home asks that those attending the service and visitation use all judgment and follow all recommendations of the governor and CDC during this time.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 311 N. Main St. B, Lancaster, SC 29720; and St. Catherine Catholic Church, 720 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC. 29720.

A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the Montgomery family. LANCASTER – Mary Kathryn Montgomery, 99, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.She was born in Denver, Colo., and is the widow of Huey A. Montgomery Jr.She and her husband, "H.A.," owned and operated Barr Street Grocery Store until 1971. Mrs. Montgomery then worked at Springs Memorial Hospital, where she was employed as a Unit Secretary for 15 years. She retired in 1985.After her retirement, she was an active member of the hospital auxiliary and served as desk chairman for two years and treasurer for four years. Mrs. Montgomery is recorded as having over 10,000 volunteer hours at Springs Memorial Hospital.She was active in Hospice and Hope of Lancaster, The Red Cross and Lancaster Council of Arts. LCCA chose her as the Outstanding Volunteer of 1990 by the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.A member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, she was active in different capacities of the Ladies Guild, and she was the oldest active member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.Mrs. Montgomery is survived by a son, Joseph Montgomery and wife, Ann; a daughter, Mary Ann Catledge; three grandchildren, Michael Montgomery and wife, Jennifer, Jennifer Thompson and husband, Nick, and Scott Catledge; nine great-grandchildren, Mitchell Montgomery and fiancé, Brittany Jordan, Richard Montgomery, Ava and Lawson Hudspeth, Elizabeth and Jon Michael Montgomery and Jagen Montgomery, and Bentley and Braxton Catledge.She is preceded in death by her son, H.A. Montgomery III; and her grandson, Joseph Bell "Joby" Montgomery.A mass of Christian burial was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at St. Catherine Catholic Church, 720 W. Meeting St, Lancaster. Interment was held at Westside Cemetery. A rosary was held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 25, at A Simple Service Burial and Cremation, 201 N. Catawba St. The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. after the rosary.Due to ongoing public concerns, the funeral home asks that those attending the service and visitation use all judgment and follow all recommendations of the governor and CDC during this time.Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 311 N. Main St. B, Lancaster, SC 29720; and St. Catherine Catholic Church, 720 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC. 29720.A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the Montgomery family. Published in The Lancaster News on May 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close