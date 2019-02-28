Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathryn (Black) Westmoreland. View Sign

Mary Kathryn Black Westmoreland, widow of William Andrew Westmoreland Sr., passed away peacefully at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill on Feb. 27, 2019. She was 94.

Mary was born Nov. 8, 1924, in the Hollywood Community of Saluda, daughter of Clarence Benjamin and Nannie Shealy Black.

She graduated from Hollywood High School in 1941 and earned a bachelor's in music from Newberry College in 1948. She studied at Juilliard School of Music in New York City the summer of 1950.

While at Newberry, she enjoyed being a part of the Newberry Singers and student government. During World War II, she withdrew from college for a short time to work at the Moncks Corner Depot, operating the Teletype machine. So excited to see the announcement that the war had ended, she tore the message off and kept it as a memento of that time in the history of our nation.

Mrs. Westmoreland began her teaching career in the Clover School District, where she taught music, directed chorus and coached basketball. In 1951 she moved to the Buford area with her husband Bill and continued to teach music and direct chorus until the mid-1960s, when she began teaching at Brooklyn Springs and McDonald Green elementary schools. She later taught seventh-grade math at North Junior High and fourth grade at North Elementary until her retirement in 1987.

She directed church choirs at Clover ARP and Tabernacle United Methodist Church of Lancaster and later shared her musical talents at First United Methodist Church as a member of the Chancel Choir and interim director as needed. She was guest soloist for many special occasions and remembrances through the years. In 1963, she received the title of certified director of music in the Methodist church.

As a member of First Methodist, she participated in the United Methodist Women, the Hannah Circle and later the Circle of Elizabeth, the Adult Fellowship Class and served in many leadership capacities over the past 50 years.

Mrs. Westmoreland was a member of the Au Courant Book Club, the Music Study Club, Alpha Delta Kappa and the Lancaster County Retired Educators organization. She was an avid supporter of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts.

She always had a positive outlook on life. She stayed active in church, community and family throughout her life. Her gentleness and kindness were immediately known to all who met her. She spent her life supporting and encouraging others, especially her husband and children in their many endeavors. Her quiet nature and calmness were a blessing to her many friends and family members.

She is survived by her children, Kay and Hank Owen of Clover, Bill Westmoreland Jr. of Lancaster and fiancée Elaine Rej of Lexington, and Joy and Brian Melton and Nancy Westmoreland, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Katie and Trey Sasser of Watertown, Mass., Henry and Elizabeth Owen of Rock Hill, Drew Anne Westmoreland of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Anna Melton of Asheville, N.C.; great-granddaughters, Mary Alice Owen, Annabel Sasser and Lettie Owen; sister, Claire Wilson; sisters-in-law, Betty Westmoreland, Elsie Westmoreland and Margaret Westmoreland; 12 nieces, and 12 nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sister and brother-in-law Virginia B. and Sidney Crawford; brother-in-law C.G. Wilson; in-laws D.A. and Geri Westmoreland, Esther and Avery Adkins, Charlotte and Jim Barnett, Jim and Willie Westmoreland, Bob Westmoreland, Jack Westmoreland, Ted Westmoreland and Pratt Westmoreland, and daughter-in-law Jan Bethea Westmoreland.

The family wishes to express gratitude for the support and care of her many friends and family, especially the staff and residents of Morningside of Lancaster, friend and neighbor Diane Steward, the Bentwood Bridge Club and the staff of the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at First United Methodist Church of Lancaster.

The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Lancaster, Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, or a .

Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 1, 2019

