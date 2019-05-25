LANCASTER – Mrs. Mary "Libby" B. King, 60, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Johnny Lewis Blackwell Sr. and Mary Threatt Blackwell. She was married to the late William Roy King.
Survivors include daughters, Tanya Robinson, Crystal Hollins and Angelia Hollins, all of Lancaster; brothers, Johnny Lewis Blackwell Jr., James Eugene Blackwell and Darrell Blackwell, all of Lancaster; sisters, Wanda Kay Mahaffey of Lancaster, and Dorothy Ann Greene and Silva Darlene Greene, both of Fort Lawn; and three grandchildren, Christian Hope Piner, Tianna Shanae Catoe and Gabriel Bryant Robinson.
Services are 3 p.m. May 25, at Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Calvin Snipes, with private burial.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 25, 2019