HEATH SPRINGS – Mary Lee Jones Catoe, 86, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Pete Jones and the late Rose Wright Jones.
Survivors include sons, Billy Catoe of Lancaster and Warren Catoe of Rock Hill; daughters, Mary Ann Stover, Gloria Moses and Bobby Catoe, all of Heath Springs; 15 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Ebenezer AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Vincent Meckins, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Crawford Funeral Home Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 22, 2020