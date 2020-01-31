LANCASTER – Mary Lee Twitty Cousar, 85, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Amos Twitty and the late Caroline Robinson Twitty.
Survivors include son, James "Pete" Twitty of Lancaster; daughters, Minister Mary T. Cauthen and Deidra Peebles, both of Lancaster; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Willie Duncan, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 1, 2020