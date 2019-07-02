LANCASTER – Mrs. Mary Lou Beckham Garland, 86, of Lancaster, widow of Warren Garland, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Hazel Beckham and Connie Ghent Beckham. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Garland is survived by a brother, Joseph Beckham Sr. of Lancaster; a sister-in-law, Lois B. Roberts of Lancaster; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Garland was preceded in death by two brothers, William Beckham and John Beckham; and a sister, Helen B. McDuffie.
The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Garland.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 3, 2019