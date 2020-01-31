LANCASTER – Mary Lou Miller Mackey, 83, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Bossie Miller and the late Essie Wade Miller.
Survivors include daughter, Rhonda Southern of Kershaw; sons, Willie Mackey, Roger Mackey, the Rev. Claude Mackey and Terrence Mackey, all of Lancaster; and sister, Francis Moore of Kershaw.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Grove, with burial in the Highland Height Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 1, 2020