LANCASTER – Mary Lou Seegars, 89, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, in Lancaster.

Born in 1930 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Johnny B. and Alma Kennington Faulkenberry. Mrs. Seegars was retired from Springs Industries and was a member of White Springs Baptist Church in Lancaster. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Atlanta Braves. She also loved to work in her garden, cook and do embroidery and word search books.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carl Eugene Seegars.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen L. Williams and husband, Ronnie Williams Jr., of Lancaster; brothers, John Boyd Faulkenberry and wife, Gwen, and Thomas G. Faulkenberry and wife, Helen, all of Florida; sisters; Sylvia Rape and husband, Richard, of Heath Springs and Linda Everall of Lancaster; sister-in-law, Pat Faulkenberry of Lancaster; five grandchildren; Jessica Leigh Hinson, Courtney Noelle Johnson, Zach Williams, Kelleigh Williams and Madison Williams; and three great-grandchildren, Michael Hinson, Madison Wallace and Summer Wallace.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the chapel at A Simple Service in Lancaster, with the Rev. Bobby Joyner officiating.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

