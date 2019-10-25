Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Bell) Norman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Bell Norman went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 24, 2019, at home.

Mary was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Lancaster, to the late Franklin Pierce and Docia Threat Bell.

She was a 1944 graduate of Lancaster High School. On July 17, 1945, she married Lowe A. Norman Jr. in Charlotte. She worked to support her husband, so he could graduate college and seminary. Much later in life, she completed her degree in secretarial sciences at Tidewater Community College.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Elizabeth Norman; her granddaughter, Autumn Sunshine Norman; her daughter-in-law, Vikki Carden Norman; her grandson, Dylan Lowe Norman; and her great-grandson, David Spisak Jr. She is also predeceased by her siblings, Earl Blackmon, Pauline Williams, Eldon Blackmon, Dan Blackmon, Erma Lee Henry, Ernestine Couch, Sara Lundie and Dot Hardin.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 74 years, the Rev. Lowe A. Norman Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va.; sons, Ronald L. (Paulette) Norman of Fort Mill, Timothy S. (Tammy) Norman of Barhamsville, Va., Richard F. (Vickie) Norman of Paeonian Springs, Va., and Jeffrey L. (Julie) Norman of Disputanta, Va. Other survivors include grandchildren, Caleb Norman, David (Mindy) Spisak Sr., Heather Ward (Chris) Sawyer, Zachary C. (Lisa) Norman, Jessie (Mandy) Ward, Zoe A. Norman, John D. (Rebecca) Norman, Beth Anne (Paul) Norman-Driskill, Crystal Norman (Wesley) Walters, and Jessica Norman (Matthew) Hall; and great-grandchildren, Breezy Urbanek and Molly Spisak, Emily and Peyton Sawyer, Sean and Issac Norman, Dallas, Dawson and Dayson Ward, Clara, Finley and Faith Norman, Graden Hall, and Stella, Wayne and Wyatt Walters. Mary had one great-great-grandchild, Jaxtyn Holder.

She also leaves behind her very special friend of 60 years, Pearl Moyers-Dean and her husband, John; as well as her dear friend in recent years, Tiffani Mello and her husband, Brian. She was also blessed to have a wonderful team of care providers, led by Debbie Mianulli, to care for her and her husband in their home.

Mary was a conscientious civil servant with the City of Chesapeake for three decades, serving as secretary to the Detective Bureau in the Police Department for the City of Chesapeake. She then served as a secretary to the Department of Environmental Safety until her retirement in 1992. She completed her degree at Tidewater Community College by attending classes at night while working during the day.

In addition to her career, Mary was a life-long seamstress. She loved to crochet and knit as well. She was also accomplished in arts and crafts and painted portraits as well as landscapes. She started Merry Bell's Preschool at Green Run Baptist Church and operated there for about 20 years.

Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She and her husband had a permanent RV spot at The Anchor Baptist Campground in Currituck, N.C. She was a member of the Red Hat Club of Virginia Beach and the Tidewater Decorative Painters Guild. The wife of a Baptist minister, she was very involved as a Sunday school and VBS teacher, and she was a Girls Auxiliary and Women's Missionary Union leader. She served alongside her husband at Red Mountain Baptist Church in Rougemont, N.C.; Woodville and Riverside Baptist Churches in Elizabeth City, N.C.; Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Va., and helped found a new church, Green Run Baptist Church, in Virginia Beach, Va. In their retirement years, the Normans were active members of St. John's Baptist Church in Virginia Beach.

Mary loved all flowers, but had a special affection for roses. She also loved to entertain for family and friends and was known for her large and lavish Christmas parties.

Visitation is 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 28, at St. John's Baptist Church, 2300 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, with funeral services immediately following.

There will be a luncheon for friends and family in the church social hall following the service. A second service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Camp Creek United Methodist Church in Lancaster, with burial following in the church cemetery. A luncheon in the church fellowship hall will follow the burial.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John's Baptist Church Building Fund. Mary Bell Norman went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 24, 2019, at home.Mary was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Lancaster, to the late Franklin Pierce and Docia Threat Bell.She was a 1944 graduate of Lancaster High School. On July 17, 1945, she married Lowe A. Norman Jr. in Charlotte. She worked to support her husband, so he could graduate college and seminary. Much later in life, she completed her degree in secretarial sciences at Tidewater Community College.In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Elizabeth Norman; her granddaughter, Autumn Sunshine Norman; her daughter-in-law, Vikki Carden Norman; her grandson, Dylan Lowe Norman; and her great-grandson, David Spisak Jr. She is also predeceased by her siblings, Earl Blackmon, Pauline Williams, Eldon Blackmon, Dan Blackmon, Erma Lee Henry, Ernestine Couch, Sara Lundie and Dot Hardin.Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 74 years, the Rev. Lowe A. Norman Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va.; sons, Ronald L. (Paulette) Norman of Fort Mill, Timothy S. (Tammy) Norman of Barhamsville, Va., Richard F. (Vickie) Norman of Paeonian Springs, Va., and Jeffrey L. (Julie) Norman of Disputanta, Va. Other survivors include grandchildren, Caleb Norman, David (Mindy) Spisak Sr., Heather Ward (Chris) Sawyer, Zachary C. (Lisa) Norman, Jessie (Mandy) Ward, Zoe A. Norman, John D. (Rebecca) Norman, Beth Anne (Paul) Norman-Driskill, Crystal Norman (Wesley) Walters, and Jessica Norman (Matthew) Hall; and great-grandchildren, Breezy Urbanek and Molly Spisak, Emily and Peyton Sawyer, Sean and Issac Norman, Dallas, Dawson and Dayson Ward, Clara, Finley and Faith Norman, Graden Hall, and Stella, Wayne and Wyatt Walters. Mary had one great-great-grandchild, Jaxtyn Holder.She also leaves behind her very special friend of 60 years, Pearl Moyers-Dean and her husband, John; as well as her dear friend in recent years, Tiffani Mello and her husband, Brian. She was also blessed to have a wonderful team of care providers, led by Debbie Mianulli, to care for her and her husband in their home.Mary was a conscientious civil servant with the City of Chesapeake for three decades, serving as secretary to the Detective Bureau in the Police Department for the City of Chesapeake. She then served as a secretary to the Department of Environmental Safety until her retirement in 1992. She completed her degree at Tidewater Community College by attending classes at night while working during the day.In addition to her career, Mary was a life-long seamstress. She loved to crochet and knit as well. She was also accomplished in arts and crafts and painted portraits as well as landscapes. She started Merry Bell's Preschool at Green Run Baptist Church and operated there for about 20 years.Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She and her husband had a permanent RV spot at The Anchor Baptist Campground in Currituck, N.C. She was a member of the Red Hat Club of Virginia Beach and the Tidewater Decorative Painters Guild. The wife of a Baptist minister, she was very involved as a Sunday school and VBS teacher, and she was a Girls Auxiliary and Women's Missionary Union leader. She served alongside her husband at Red Mountain Baptist Church in Rougemont, N.C.; Woodville and Riverside Baptist Churches in Elizabeth City, N.C.; Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Va., and helped found a new church, Green Run Baptist Church, in Virginia Beach, Va. In their retirement years, the Normans were active members of St. John's Baptist Church in Virginia Beach.Mary loved all flowers, but had a special affection for roses. She also loved to entertain for family and friends and was known for her large and lavish Christmas parties.Visitation is 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 28, at St. John's Baptist Church, 2300 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, with funeral services immediately following.There will be a luncheon for friends and family in the church social hall following the service. A second service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Camp Creek United Methodist Church in Lancaster, with burial following in the church cemetery. A luncheon in the church fellowship hall will follow the burial.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John's Baptist Church Building Fund. Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close