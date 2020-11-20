LANCASTER – Mary Odessa Whitten Freeman, 96, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Born in Newlin, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Hampton Whitten and Mary L. West Whitten. She was married to the late Wilburn B. "Kokie" Freeman.

Survivors include a son, Jackie Freeman of Stanley, N.C.; daughters, Linda Freeman Newton of Waxhaw, N.C., and Janice G. Freeman of Lancaster; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services were 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Forest Lawn West Memorial Park in Charlotte.

Memorials may be made in Mary's name to Antioch Baptist Church, 3052 Taxahaw Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster was in charge.

