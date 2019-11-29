Mary Ruth Green, 76, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Sam Reid and Mary Eugenia McCoy Reid and was the wife of Mace Green.
Survivors include son, Mace Green Jr. of Lancaster; daughter, Tamara Green Garris of Lancaster; sisters, Barbara Miller and the Rev. Martha Cunningham, both of Lancaster; brother, Micah Reid of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Paul AME Church, officiated by Pastor Donnie McBride, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 10-11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church prior to the service.
The family will receive friends at 305 Willow Oak Circle, Lancaster.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 30, 2019